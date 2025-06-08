The Saskatchewan Roughriders have to come to terms with veteran running back Ka'Deem Carey, pending a physical, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

Carey was one of the final cuts by the Argonauts prior to Week 1 of the regular season despite re-signing with the team during the off-season.

The 32-year-old helped Toronto capture the 2024 Grey Cup, appearing in all three playoff games. In the regular season, he ran for 1,060 yards with seven touchdowns.

The Roughriders opened the Week 1 of the 2025 CFL season with a 31-26 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday night.