The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke with the No. 25 pick, in the third round of the 2025 CFL Draft on Tuesday.

Rouke posted 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in his only season with the Hoosiers.

The Oakville, Ont. native transferred to Indiana from Ohio for his final NCAA season and led the Big Ten school to an 11-2 record and a place in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

Rouke’s breakout college season came in 2022 when he threw 25 touchdowns with only four picks for the Bobcats.

For his efforts, he was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.

Rouke was taken in the seventh round, 227th overall of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.