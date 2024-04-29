The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Katley Joseph, the team announced on Monday.

He joins the Riders after two seasons at the University of Saskatchewan where he was named a Canada West All-Star in both seasons and earned First Team All-Canadian honours in 2023.

The Ottawa native recorded 52 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and four interceptions over 19 games with the Huskies.

Joseph previously played two seasons at the University of Maine, tallying 69 tackles and one interception in 24 games. He was named to the FCS All-American Freshman Team.