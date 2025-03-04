The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Leon Jones, the team announced Tuesday.

After going undrafted in 2024, Jones signed with the Chicago Bears, and was invited to the team’s rookie minicamp ahead of the preseason.

He was cut from the team just before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season.

An Arkansas State product, Jones played three seasons of FBS Division 1 football with the Red Wolves.

The Hattiesburg, Miss. native made 63 defensive tackles and 21 pass deflections while recording one interception.

Jones was named a PFF All-Sunbelt Honourable Mention during his first season with the Red Wolves after ranking fifth in the conference with eight pass breakups.

He appeared in 12 games during his final season at Arkansas State, including a career-high eight starts at cornerback. He also set personal best marks in single-season tackles (26) and single-game pass deflections (six).

Jones previously played at Mississippi Gulf Community College, where he was a two-year letterman.