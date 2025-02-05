The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Smith, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith was selected in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent two seasons in Jacksonville and appeared in two games. He was waived by the Jaguars in 2023 and briefly spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

The Georgia native played two seasons at the University of Alabama Birmingham, posting 96 total tackles, 15 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 23 games.