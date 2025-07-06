REGINA - American offensive lineman Nick Jones signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday.

Jones spent last season with the Roughriders, with whom he suited up for six games, contributing to an offensive line that allowed just 35 sacks.

The six-foot-three, 300-pound Jones played 32 collegiate games over three seasons (2021-2023) at left tackle and left guard with Mississippi State.

As a senior, he allowed only three sacks on 657 snaps and helped the offence rush for 1,761 yards and pass for 2,182 yards.

In his first two games as a Bulldog, Jones played a pivotal role in helping running back Woody Marks achieve consecutive 100-yard rushing performances.

As a junior in 2022, he helped the Bulldogs average 311 passing yards per game – earning the 10th best passing attack in the nation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2025.