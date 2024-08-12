REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Jean Delance and linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., the CFL club announced Monday.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound Delance attended the B.C. Lions' training camp earlier this year.

He also played for the United Football League’s DC Defenders earlier in the year. He was ejected from a game for spitting on an opponent in a March 31 game.

The 6-1, 229-pound Miller played five games with the Edmonton Elks this season, earning four special teams tackles.

Previously, the 25-year-old from Memphis, Tenn., attended training camp with the Miami Dolphins, where he had two tackles over two pre-season games.

The Roughriders (5-3-1) host the defending Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes (8-1) on Friday in a battle of division leaders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.