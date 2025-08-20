The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian kicker Campbell Fair.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Fair joins the Roughriders after attending 2025 training camp with the Edmonton Elks, having originally signed with the team in September 2024. The Oakville, Ont. native was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the sixth round, 51st overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft, and attended camp with the Stamps that season. This marks Fair’s second stint with the Roughriders, having previously spent time on the club’s practice roster in 2023.

The 25-year-old played four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at the University of Ottawa, seeing action in 28 games. During the 2022 season, Fair set the Gee-Gee’s record for longest field goal when he hit a 55-yard game winner. That year he was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star after leading the conference in field goals made.

This signing comes after Saskatchewan kicker Brett Lauther went 2-for-5 on field goal attempts in last week's victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while currently sitting last in the league in field goal percentage at 66.7 per cent (22-of-33).

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders released Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron.