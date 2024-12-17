REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr to a one-year contract extension Tuesday.

The six-foot-six, 325-pound Zerr, from Langenburg, Sask., helped the Riders offensive line allow just 35 sacks last season, just six behind league-leading Edmonton.

The B.C. Lions selected Zerr in the second round, No. 12 overall, in the 2022 CFL draft out of the University of Saskatchewan.

After appearing in four games in his rookie campaign, Zerr spent the '23 season with Hamilton before signing with Saskatchewan on Dec. 22, 2023.

He appeared in 11 games last season with the Riders.

