The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have signed American wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

Johnson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.



The Fresno State product played in 18 games over two seasons for the Cards, recording 360 yards and a touchdown. Johnson spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice roster in 2021.

Collegiately, the native Californian spent five seasons as a Bulldog (2014-18), recording 3,463 yards and 24 touchdowns on 275 receptions in 51 games.