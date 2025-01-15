The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd.

The Oklahoma product was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and attending training camp with the club, recording one sack in preseason play.

Bothroyd played 13 games his senior year at Oklahoma, making 25 tackles and forcing a team-high eight quarterback hurries to earn an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention.

Prior to transferring to Oklahoma, he spent five seasons at Wake Forest, registering 136 tackles, including 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 48 games.