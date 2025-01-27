The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran linebacker Shane Ray to a contract, the team announced on Monday.

Ray, 31, spent 2023 and '24 with the NFL's Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans - his second NFL opportunity after being selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ray spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts from 2021-23, where he recorded 17 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles over 10 games played and won the Grey Cup with the team in 2022.

The Kansas City native played in 49 games in the NFL from 2015-18 with Denver, and registered a forced fumble in their Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

He earned 94 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits, while also tallying 14 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned 18 yards for a touchdown.

Ray signed with the Baltimore Ravens in spring of 2019 but was released at the end of training camp.