The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of defensive back Holton Hill on Friday.

Hill, 26, previously spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

From 2018 to 2020, Hill appeared in 28 games for the team, recording 73 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

He most recently spent time on the practice rosters of the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals and was a draft pick of the XFL's DC Defenders.

Collegiately, Hill appeared in 25 games over three seasons with Texas where he recorded 122 tackles and three interceptions.