The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have signed American defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

McIntosh, 27, was selected by the New York Giants with the 139th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During his time with the Giants, he played in 18 games, notching 11 solo tackles and two sacks. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins.

The Fort Lauderdale native played collegiately at the University of Miami and tallied 52 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft.