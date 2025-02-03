The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Tevaughn Campbell.

The Scarborough, Ont., native returns to the Riders, where he played in 2016, after spending six seasons in the National Football League.

He was signed by the New York Jets in Jan. 2019 before joining the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. He spent another two seasons with the Chargers (2020-21) appearing in 30 games while making 11 starts. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and spent two seasons with the club, appearing in seven games. Campbell totalled 65 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and one interception in his NFL career.

The 31-year-old was selected in the third round (22nd overall) by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2015 CFL Draft. He appeared in 42 career CFL games, recording 53 defensive tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and earned three defensive touchdowns.