The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday they have signed American quarterback and former Notre Dame product Jack Coan.

Coan, 25, signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Sayville, N.Y., native attended camp with the Colts before joining the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. Coan went on to play eight games for the Brahmas, throwing for 1,403 yards and six touchdowns. Following the 2023 season, he had tryouts with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Coan played his senior season at Notre Dame after transferring from Wisconsin in spring of 2021. He played 13 games for the Fighting Irish earning 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns, an 11-2 record and a 2022 Fiesta Bowl appearance where he set the Fiesta Bowl records for passing yards (509) and passing touchdowns (5).