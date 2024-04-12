Kennedy Brooks is headed to the CFL.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of the former Oklahoma standout running back on Friday.

Brooks, 25, spent three years in Norman and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season.

The native of Mansfield, TX put up his best numbers in his final season in 2021 where he rushed for 1,253 yards on 198 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Undrafted in 2022, Brooks spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice roster later that year.

The Riders open up their rookie camp on May 8 before main camp opens on May 12.

The team's first preseason game is set for May 20 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the regular season opening on June 4 at Commonwealth Stadium against the Edmonton Elks.