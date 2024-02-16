The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old joins the Riders after five years with the Calgary Stampeders.

He was originally selected eighth overall by the Stamps in 2018 and was a part of the Grey Cup winning team that same season. He would go on to play 47 games for the team, including 18 starts at right guard last season.

Sceviour was named a West All-Star in 2022.