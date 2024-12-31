REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed twin brothers Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed to contract extensions Tuesday.

The 30-year-old linebackers from Winnipeg are signed with the Roughriders through the 2025 season.

Jordan earned eight special teams tackles in 13 games after returning to Saskatchewan for the 2024 season.

He spent the 2023 campaign with the Calgary Stampeders after playing for the Roughriders in 2021 and 2022.

Justin remains in Saskatchewan for a fifth season after signing with the team in 2021. He has totalled 41 special teams tackles and 10 defensive tackles in 40 games with the Riders.

The brothers had standout college careers at Simon Fraser University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.