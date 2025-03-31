The Saskatchewan Roughriders are keeping a local boy in the fold.

The team announced Melfort, Sask.'s Logan Ferland has signed a two-year extension through 2027.

Ferland, 27, appeared in all 18 games for the team last season, was named both a West All-Star and CFL All-Star and was the West nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Originally signing with the team's practice roster in 2019, Ferland made his CFL debut in 2021, appearing in three games.

Over the course of his time with the Riders, Ferland has appeared in 55 contests.

Ferland has been the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for three straight seasons.