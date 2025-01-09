The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Jake Maier to a one-year contract on Thursday, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Saskatchewan acquired Maier's negotiating rights from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for a 2025 eighth-round draft pick on Dec. 23.

Maier, 27, appeared in 16 games last season with the Stampeders, throwing for 3,841 yards with 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Calgary missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after finishing in last place in the West Division with a 5-12-1 record.

The 6-foot quarterback had played his entire four-season CFL career in Calgary, leading the team to three playoff appearances with 11,685 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.