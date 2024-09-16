The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Ryquell Armstead and American linebacker Braxton Hill, the team announced Monday.

Armstead, 27, started the season with the Ottawa Redblacks where he rushed for 623 yards and three touchdowns and made 35 receptions for 284 yards over 11 games.

The Millville, N.J., native was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round, 140th overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 18 games for the Jaguars, contributing 348 total yards and two touchdowns. He also spent time on the practice rosters of the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Hill spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Montana from 2019-2023, joining the team as a walk-on and going on to become team captain.

The Anaconda, Mont., native played in 51 games as a Grizzly and registered 231 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one he returned 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Roughriders are preparing to face the Calgary Stampeders on Friday and enter the contest third in the West with a record of 5-7-1, three points back of both the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions