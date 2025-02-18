The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Kerfalla Exume, the team announced on Tuesday.

He was originally selected in the eighth round (70th overall) by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2019 CFL Draft and he gone on to play 76 career games between the Bombers, Montreal Alouettes, and Toronto Argonauts.

He won the Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2019 and again with the Argos in 2024.

Exume has compiled five defensive tackles and 71 special teams tackles in his career.