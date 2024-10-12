REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders secured a home playoff game with an impressive 39-8 victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

The victory improves Saskatchewan’s record to 9-7-1 and puts the Riders three points ahead of the 8-9-0 Lions for second place in the CFL West Division with one regular-season game remaining for both squads.

The Riders used a tenacious defensive effort to fuel the victory.

In the first half, the Riders caused four turnovers on seven B.C. possessions — two interceptions, one fumble and one turnover on downs. The Lions finished the game with six turnovers as they also turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half.

On the second offensive play of the game, Saskatchewan defensive back A.J. Allen intercepted B.C.’s Nathan Rourke and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. It was a bizarre play as Rourke’s pass first deflected off the hands of running back William Stanback, then his heel before getting tipped by Riders defensive backs Rolan Milligan and Deontai Williams. Allen finally caught the ball and sprinted down the sideline for the touchdown.

C.J. Avery also had an interception for the Riders while C.J. Reavis recovered a fumble after Nelson Lokombo knocked the ball free from B.C. receiver Justin McInnis.

The impact of the turnovers was evident in the offensive numbers at the half, which were relatively equal despite the Riders holding a 26-8 lead. Saskatchewan had 14 first downs and 224 yards of total offence to B.C.’s 11 first downs and 186 yards of total offence.

The Riders, who now have won four straight games, got touchdown receptions from Jerreth Sterns and Kian Schaffer-Baker. Brett Lauther had six field goals.

Quarterback Trevor Harris, who was replaced by backup Shea Patterson midway through the fourth quarter, finished 25 of 30 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Saskatchewan receiver Samuel Emilus caught six passes for 94 yards to move him over the 1,000-yard mark for the 2024 season. Emilus, who had 1,097 yards receiving in 2023, has 1,064 yards this season.

David Mackie had a two-yard touchdown run for the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.