Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Sam Emilus did not participate in the team's Tuesday practice session due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old exited last week's 21-18 win over the Edmonton Elks after taking a low hit.

Emilus has only played in four games this season, registering 20 catches for 361 yards and two touchdowns. His 90.3 yards per game ranks second in the CFL, only behind Hamilton Tiger-Cats' target Kenny Lawler (96.1).

The Montreal native has missed three games already this season due to a foot injury.

The former seventh overall pick back in 2022 has caught 187 passes for 2,687 yards and 13 touchdowns over 54 games with the Riders, being named the team's Most Outstanding Canadian the last two seasons while claiming All-CFL West honours last year.

In Emilus' place with the first team was Tommy Nield, who Saskatchewan signed this offseason following his release from the Toronto Argonauts.