Kordell Jackson isn't standing pat.

The 25-year-old American defensive back started 16 games as a rookie last season with the Edmonton Elks. But with the franchise's deep dive into free agency -- and adding an abundance of defensive talent -- the competition for jobs during training camp will be stiff.

And that's just fine with Jackson.

"That's the only way to get better," he said. "That's how you create a great environment and standard.

"If you don't have competition, people get complacent, so I love the competition. I love that it's going to make the team better. All of those are positives, I don't look at competition as a negative."

Edmonton (7-11) finished fourth in the West Division last year, missing the CFL playoffs for a fourth straight season. One off-season priority for GM Ed Hervey was strengthening an Elks' defence that was last overall in offensive yards (394.6 yards) and passing yards (313.4) allowed per game and second-last overall in touchdowns surrendered (54).

So Hervey dipped into free agency to sign defensive linemen Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith, Jared Brinkman and Brandon Barlow. He also added veteran defensive backs Tyrell Ford, Royce Metchie and Kobe Williams.

The five-foot-10, 189-pound Jackson made 15 starts at halfback and another at safety with Edmonton. He registered 51 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles as a rookie after spending 2023 with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League.

Players will report to Edmonton's camp with clean slates, as this marks Mark Kilam's first season as a CFL head coach. However, Jackson is among a group of Elks who will have played under three coaches in less than a year. Head coach/GM Chris Jones began the 2024 season, but was fired on July 15th after an 0-5 start, and replaced by interim head coach Jarious Jackson, who was then succeeded by Kilam in the offseason.

"Everyone has to come in and earn their spot, earn their keep," Jackson said. "I feel like I'm definitely better prepared just because I know what to expect.

"I know the game speed, I know what I need to work on from what happened last year. I definitely feel more acclimated this year."

Jackson was the Indoor Football League's top defensive rookie and a first-team all-star. But upon joining the Elks, he went from playing on football's smallest field to its longest and widest.

Still, the former Austin Peay State University star's 12 forced incompletions were tops among CFL rookies and he finished second in interceptions. Jackson was twice a consensus All-American (2019-20) in college and a three-time first-team Ohio Valley Conference all-star (2019-21).

"It (Canadian football) was definitely different," Jackson said. "The biggest thing for me was the size of the field (110 yards by 65 yards) and end zones (20 yards).

"There was high motion in the IFL so I was used to that and having more passing (in CFL) was good for me because I love to cover anyway. I just had to be better conditioned because of the size of the field and ... there's really no end zone because it's still open field where you can get a 20-yard route."

Jackson's primary goal this season is helping Edmonton earn its first Grey Cup title since 2015, but he does have high personal expectations. He wants to lead the CFL in interceptions, be a division and league all-star, and ultimately be the league's top defensive player. He also aims to one day secure a better opportunity south of the border.

"It's important to set your goals high," he said. "It keeps you grounded because those high goals continue to help you grow and to not become complacent.

"That (NFL) is always the end goal but I honestly do love the CFL."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.