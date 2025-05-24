WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 15-9 in CFL pre-season action on Saturday.

Sergio Castillo booted five field goals for the Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium.

In the other early game, the Ottawa Redblacks earned a 23-7 road victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

The Redblacks pulled away with a 17-point third quarter.

In the evening games, the Toronto Argonauts were set to visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders were set to host the Edmonton Elks.

The regular season kicks off June 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.