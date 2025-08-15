WINNIPEG - Sergio Castillo made up for an earlier miss in a big way when he booted a 47-yard field as time expired to lift the Blue Bombers to a 30-27 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday.

The Redblacks were down 27-10 just 21 seconds into the fourth quarter when they began their comeback.

Lewis Ward was good on a 46-yard field goal at 4:39, Justin Hardy caught an eight-yard touchdown pass eight minutes later and then receiver Kalil Pimpleton had the 10th consecutive sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium groaning.

After Castillo went wide on a 57-yard field-attempt, Pimpleton returned the ball 117 yards for the touchdown with 53 seconds remaining to make it 27-27.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros was intercepted on the team’s next possession, but Ottawa couldn’t do anything with its turn.

Collaros then rushed 17 yards in the next series to help set up field position for Castillo’s winner that moved Winnipeg’s record to 5-4.

The Redblacks (3-7) had their two-game win streak snapped and also lost starting quarterback Dru Brown to injury.

Brown was stopped with a diving tackle midway through the third quarter. He limped off the field, went into the medical tent and then watched the rest of the game from the sidelines.

Collaros completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 298 yards with one TD toss and two interceptions in front of 32,343 fans.

Brown was 12-of-21 passing for 166 yards and one pick when he left the game. Dustin Crum was 11-of-17 passing for 125 yards with one TD and no interceptions in relief. He also rushed four yards for a touchdown.

Collaros threw a touchdown pass to Jerreth Sterns, backup Chris Streveler plunged one yard over the goal line and running back Brady Oliveira rushed four yards into the end zone.

Bombers slotback Nic Demski led all receivers with six catches for 128 yards.

Castillo was good on field goals from 53 and 39.

Ward also booted a field goal from 43 yards out.

Winnipeg led 10-0 after the first quarter, 20-3 at halftime and 27-10 just 21 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Bombers got backed up to their own 24-yard line because of a facemask call on their first possession, but got down far enough to cap the drive with Castillo’s 53-yard field goal at 3:24.

The Redblacks responded by getting close to the end zone, but were stopped from the one-, two- and then one-yard line and turned the ball over.

Winnipeg didn’t capitalize, but Sterns put the Bombers ahead 10-0 as time expired on the first quarter when he caught a 22-yard pass in the corner of the end zone.

The Bombers stretched their lead to 17-0 with Streveler’s goal-line sneak four minutes into the second.

Ward got the Redblacks on the board with a 43-yarder at 6:59.

Bombers defensive back Evan Holm intercepted a Brown pass, leading to Castillo’s 39-yarder to make it 20-3 at 10:29.

Redblacks defensive back C.J. Coldon intercepted Collaros with 21 seconds left in the first half, but couldn’t come away with any points.

Ottawa opened the second half with a 14-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Crum’s four-yard TD run at 8:13.

Brown had tossed a pass to William Stanbuck on the previous play and then limped to the sidelines after getting up from the turf.

FOILED AGAIN

The Bombers have won 10 of their past 13 games against Ottawa and four consecutive at home. The Redblacks’ last victory in Winnipeg was Aug. 17, 2018.

UP NEXT

Bombers: Travel to Montreal to play the Alouettes on Aug. 21.

Redblacks: Host the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.