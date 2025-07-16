TORONTO - Shawn Lemon can resume his CFL career.

The CFL reinstated the veteran defensive lineman with conditions Wednesday. Lemon, 36, was suspended indefinitely April 24, 2024 for wagering on league games in 2021 while a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one game in which he played.

Following an appeal, an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.

“Protecting the integrity of the play on the field is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate players violating the CFL’s match manipulation policy," CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. "Mr. Lemon’s suspension, which was the longest in league history, was necessary and appropriate.

"He has taken full responsibility for his actions. He understands how wagering negatively impacts sports and has re-educated himself on league policy. He is now committed to helping other players learn from his mistake."

The reinstatement comes with specific conditions. Any future violations of the league's match manipulation policy will result in a lifetime ban.

Lemon, who's currently a free agent, is now eligible to sign with any team but won't be able to play immediately. Lemon must still serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy following a positive test for the banned substance Phentemine.

Suspended players cannot participate in regular-season or post-season games. It is at the club’s discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

Lemon must complete all mandatory league education, including the CFL match manipulation policy and continue participating in counselling sessions he has been attending.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon is a three-time Grey champion. The native of Charleston, S.C., began his pro career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a practice-roster player in 2011 and has spent time with every CFL team, some on multiple occasions, except Hamilton.

He won Grey Cups with Calgary (2014), Toronto (2017) and Montreal (2023).

Lemon also spent time with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as two Arena Football League teams and another in the Indoor Football League.

Lemon has recorded 262 tackles, two special-teams tackles and 102 sacks over his CFL career. He also had three interceptions, 30 forced fumbles and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

He was a CFL all-star in 2022 when he had 14 sacks with Calgary and was the West Division's top defensive player that season.