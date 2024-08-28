TORONTO — An independent arbitrator has upheld the CFL's indefinite suspension of Montreal Alouette Shawn Lemon for sports betting.

The CFL made the announcement Wednesday morning and gave no indication regarding how much longer the suspension would be.

The arbitrator’s decision is binding.

The CFL originally suspended Lemon indefinitely April 24 for allegedly betting on games, including one he played in, while with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021.

That decision came two weeks after Lemon retired following 13 CFL seasons after helping Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the '23 Grey Cup game.

Lemon had initially signed a one-year deal with Montreal in December 2023.

The CFL said at the time no evidence indicated games were impacted by Lemon's wagering and that Stampeders coaches, teammates and team personnel were unaware of his actions.

In May, the 36-year-old defensive lineman appealed the suspension, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon helped Montreal open the season with four straight wins before another arbitrator ruled July 4 to reinstate the CFL's indefinite suspension.

Lemon's appeal was heard Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.