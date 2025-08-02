Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon is set to make his 2025 debut with the Montreal Alouettes against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

This comes after the 36-year-old was reinstated by the league after being suspended for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders, including one in which he played in.

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound defender has played in 13 seasons for seven different teams north of the border, registering 265 tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and three interceptions across 142 games.

Lemon first joined the Alouettes in 2023, helping the team win a Grey Cup the same season, nabbing a sack and three tackles in the big game.

In 17 regular-season games for Montreal he has recorded 32 tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.