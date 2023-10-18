Smith: Argos must ‘strike while the iron is hot’ to maintain momentum heading into playoffs

Robbie Smith is no stranger to playoff performance.

The Toronto Argonauts’ defensive lineman produced one of the most memorable playoff moments in CFL history in last year’s Grey Cup, blocking the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ potential game-winning field goal attempt to clinch the championship for the Argos.

As the team prepares to host the Eastern Final on Nov. 11, Smith says the team has maintained the same focus and preparation for its final two regular-season games as they have all season in order to maintain a high level of play heading into the postseason.

“I think some people were worried about keeping the same energy and focus so far out when you don’t play a meaningful’ game,” Smith said Wednesday on TSN’s First Up. “It’s important for us to think that the playoffs are a different beast. Momentum is one of the most important things in sports, and especially in the playoffs. We can’t go into the last couple of weeks cruising and get caught slipping in our first playoff game.

“What’s helped is to keep that same process – whatever got us to this point, keep doing that. We need to strike while the iron's hot and keep playing at a high level.”

The Argos (14-2) clinched the East Division crown in Week 12 with a win over the Montreal Alouettes. The victory also brought their record to 11-1, marking the best start in franchise history, surpassing the 10-1 start by the Doug Flutie-led 1996 team.

Toronto can also tie the CFL’s single-season wins record, set by Edmonton in 1989, with wins over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks to close out the regular season.

Despite coming off of a Grey Cup win and two consecutive regular-season division titles, Smith says he couldn’t have expected the kind of success the team has found in 2023.

“Honestly, I couldn’t even tell you. You can always say to yourself to expect greatness, but you never fully know how a season could play out,” Smith said. “I couldn't have expected that we were going to clinch first place in the East 11 or 12 games into the season.

“I can say that when you prepare well, you expect things to go well, so I guess you can’t be too surprised.”

As the Argos prepare to play the Roughriders (6-11) on Saturday afternoon, Smith says that reaching the wins record is something the team is thinking about, but they cannot afford to look past Saskatchewan, who continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs.

“[The record] would be huge. I’m sure [head coach Ryan] Dinwiddie wants it too,” said Smith. “As much as people talk about Saskatchewan’s record, they have that last playoff spot in the West and with a win they can guarantee it, so they have a whole bunch to play for this week. They’re going to come out swinging. Regardless of us getting that record, it’s going to be a huge game.”