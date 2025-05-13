Snoop Dogg to perform at Lions' home opener on June 7

World renowned rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to the CFL as he's set to perform at the BC Lions home opener against the Edmonton Elks on June 7, the team announced on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all-time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,” said owner Amar Doman in a press release. “Concert Kickoff has become the premier event on our city’s summer sports calendar. We’re proud to continue the great tradition with one of the all-time greats.”

The 53-year-old Snoop Dogg has been nominated for 20 Grammy Awards during his long hip-hop career and won BET Awards in 2003 and 2019.

Snoop Dogg was apart of one of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all-time, performing alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The Long Beach, Calif., native also performed with Dr. Dre at the Closing Ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

50 Cent, LL Cool J and One Republic have all performed at Lions' home openers in previous years.