MONTREAL — Avery Ellis and Najee Murray are both remaining with the Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes.

According to a CFL source, the two veteran Americans have both signed one-year contract extensions with Montreal. They were slated to become free agents next month.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Alouettes haven't formally announced the deals.

Ellis, a six-foot-two, 250-pound defensive lineman, is entering his seventh CFL season and third with Montreal. Ellis, 29, began his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017-19, 2021) and also spent time with the Edmonton Elks (2022) as well as Alouettes (2022-present).

Murray, a five-foot-eight, 194-pound defensive back, is entering his sixth CFL season, all with Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20. 2024.