OTTAWA — Dominique Rhymes wasn't a CFL free agent for long.

According to a CFL source, the veteran receiver has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Ottawa Redblacks. Rhymes and the B.C. Lions mutually parted ways Wednesday in a salary-cap move.

Rhymes' deal is reportedly worth about $420,000 guaranteed. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Redblacks haven't formally announced the move.

But the Redblacks did acquire the rights to American quarterback Dru Brown from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. Brown is scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Brown, 26, has spent all three years of his CFL tenure with Winnipeg. Last season, he won both of his starts replacing injured veteran Zach Collaros while completing 62-of-89 passes for 983 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

For Rhymes, a 30-year-old Miami native, he's returning to where he began his CFL career.

The former Florida International star spent three seasons in Ottawa (2017-19), recording 102 receptions for 1,578 yards and six TDs in 39 career games. Rhymes then joined the Lions as a free agent in February 2020 but the CFL didn't play that season due to the global pandemic.

He re-signed with B.C. in December 2020, spending three seasons with the Lions (2021-23). The six-foot-four, 215-pound Rhymes registered 148 catches for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 regular-season games.

The release of Rhymes came on the same day B.C. announced receiver Alexander Hollins had signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. He was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Hollins, 27, was a West Division all-star after registering 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Lions also re-signed American receiver Keon Hatcher through the 2026 campaign. The six-foot-one, 212-pound Hatcher had 78 catches for 1,266 yards and six touchdowns over 14 regular-season games last year en route to being named a CFL all-star.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.