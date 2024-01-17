VANCOUVER — Dominique Rhymes' time with the B.C. Lions has come to an end.

The Lions announced Wednesday they have released the American receiver in what was a salary-cap move.

"In the salary cap era, these are the hard decisions (we) have to make," Rick Campbell, the Lions co-GM/head coach, said in a statement. "We thank Dom for all of his contributions to our team both on and off the field."

The six-foot-four, 215-pound Rhymes spent three seasons with B.C. (2021-23), registering 148 catches for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 regular-season games.

Rhymes joined the Lions after three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017-19), recording 102 receptions for 1,578 yards and six TDs in 39 career games.

Also on Wednesday, the Lions announced receiver Alexander Hollins had signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. He was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 13.

Hollins, 27, was a West Division all-star after registering 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Lions also re-signed American receiver Keon Hatcher through the 2026 campaign. The six-foot-one, 212-pound Hatcher had 78 catches for 1,266 yards and six touchdowns over 14 regular-season games last year en route to being named a CFL all-star.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.