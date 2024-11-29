Hamilton Tiger-Cats assistant general manager and director of player personnel Spencer Zimmerman is expected to join the Edmonton Elks in a similar capacity, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Zimmerman was hired by the Tiger-Cats roughly three years ago in December of 2021, making his third stint with the organization. He also worked for the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and 2018.

Zimmerman's addition is one of many changes so far this off-season for the Elks, who also brought in Chris Morris as team president and Ed Hervey as general manager.

Lalji also reports the Elks' head coaching search appears to be nearing a conclusion. According to Lalji, the Elks sought permission to speak with Rick Campbell following his firing by the BC Lions last week. Jordan Maksymic and Mark Kilam were also interviewed by the Elks, Lalji reported Wednesday.

Edmonton went 7-11 last season, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.