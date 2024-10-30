The Calgary Stampeders are not bringing back longtime coaches Mark Kilam and Brent Monson for the 2025 season.

Kilam, the Stamps' special-teams coordinator and assistant head coach, has been with the organization for 20 years while defensive coordinator Monson served 15 years in Calgary.

“As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team,” said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best.”

The Stampeders finished a league-worst 5-12-1 in 2024, missing the postseason for the first time since 2004.

“Mark was a loyal soldier and an integral part of our Grey Cup-winning seasons,” said Dickenson. “No one worked harder than Brent and he gave us everything he had."

Defensive line coach Juwan Simpson was also let go.