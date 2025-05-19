Stampeders open pre-season schedule with win over Lions

LANGFORD - Running backs Ludovick Choquette and Tiyon Evans each had touchdowns, and the defence recorded three sacks as the Calgary Stampeders opened the CFL pre-season schedule with a 26-16 victory over the B.C. Lions on Monday at Starlight Stadium.

Quarterback Quincy Vaughn also scored a major for the Stamps off a one-yard run and veteran kicker Rene Paredes connected for two field goals, including one from 52 yards.

B.C. quarterbacks Chase Brice and Jeremiah Masoli each threw one touchdown pass and kicker Mark McNamee had one field goal.

The Stampeders, who finished with 247 yards net offence, led 10-6 at halftime and 20-13 heading into the final quarter. The Lions had 257 yards net offence and took 11 penalties for 187 yards. The Stamps were penalized six times for 57 yards.

Calgary quarterback Phillip Walker Jr. went 8-for-16 in the air for 77 yards, while Josh Love was 3-for-4 for 26 yards and Logan Bonner was 4-for-5 for 22 yards and one interception.

Choquette rushed for 47 yards on six carries, Evans had 44 yards on 11 carries and Eno Benjamin had 34 yards on eight carries. Ishmael Hyman was the Stamps' top receiver with three catches for 34 yards.

Brice went 14-for-20 in the air for 135 yards, while Masoli passed for 43 yards on 3-of-5 passing. Nathan Rourke, expected to be the Lions' starting quarterback, threw one pass for seven yards.

The Lions' Zander Horvath rushed for 34 yards on seven carries, while Jordan Terrell had 31 yards on six carries. Jermaine Jackson was the top receiver with four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown.

The Stampeders finished last in the West Division last year and missed the playoffs. The Lions finished third in the West and lost in the West semifinal to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Host the Edmonton Elks in pre-season action on Saturday.

Lions: Visit the Edmonton Elks in pre-season action on Friday, May 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2025.