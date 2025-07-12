Stampeders-Roughriders postponed to Saturday due to air quality

Friday's heavyweight West Division showdown between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders has been postponed to Saturday at 4 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. CT due to poor air quality in Regina.

The matchup was originally scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT before it was delayed 45 minutes. The game then became further delayed when conditions didn't improve and then was finally postponed.

The Canadian Football League said in a news release the original decision to delay the game was made in conjunction with the CFL Players' Association.

The Roughriders came into Week 6 as the only undefeated team remaining in the league at 4-0. The Stamps are right behind them at 3-1 and are tied with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the second best record in the West Division