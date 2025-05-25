Stamps feeling good vibes ahead of kickoff to 2025 CFL season

In the middle of his post-game interview following the Calgary Stampeders’ 31-4 demolition of the Edmonton Elks in CFL preseason action at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night, receiver Dominique Rhymes was given not one but two cowboy hats and pairs of sunglasses by jubilant teammates to don in front of the cameras.

Rhymes playfully accepted his new teammates’ gifts while continuing to chat with reporters about his continued chemistry with quarterback Vernon Adams, Jr., and the good vibes encompassing this Stamps squad ahead of kickoff to the 2025 CFL season in early June.

“I’m just being a Stampeder,” he said with a grin.

“I’m just being a cowboy.”

He called fellow Stamps newcomer Adams his brother, and the Stamps’ success this season hinges largely on if they can replicate Saturday’s results when the games matter. Rhymes ended the night with four catches for 81 yards.

“It feels so good to have him back,” Rhymes said.

“I love it…it’s just like two brothers back there playing football.”

Head coach Dave Dickenson liked what he saw from his new franchise quarterback. Adams went nine-of-12 for 129 yards in a quarter-and-a-half of action. Dickenson was impressed with Adams’ reads and that he improvised when plays broke down.

“A lot of those [runs] weren’t called,” Dickenson said.

“He just ad-libbed and did some good things. When he’s moving around and extending plays, he’s tough to blitz too. I thought he made some really nice reads, some nice throws…Dom seemed to be the most open, but I think he’s had good chemistry all camp with the guys.”

Adams chalked it up to patience and leaning on that group of raucous Stamps.

“I go through my reads,” he said, “and wherever my reads take me, that’s what I do. So it might have looked like I was going to D Rhymes a lot, but my reads were taking it to him.”

Dickenson was creative with Adams in his limited action. There were rollouts, quarterback runs–both designed and impromptu–and different formations. Receiver Tevin Jones lined up in the backfield early on. The Stamps will go as far as their gunslinger’s reads will carry them.

“[Rhymes] was open and he was making the plays for me,” Adams said. “He did it all. He made the plays. He ran after, the o-line blocked for me. They gave me the time. I felt very comfortable back there.”

After a trying 2024 campaign on and off the field, the locker room on Saturday night felt noticeably different. Players were mingling much more. They were cheering and joking with one another. It felt like a group that’s already gelled, despite the season not having started yet. The energy inside McMahon seems renewed.

As Rhymes found out, it’s also come with some extra swagger.

“We’re just having a little fun with it,” he said.

Dickenson liked what he saw but reminded the team and its fanbase how early it is.

“We’re at the ground floor,” he said.

“We’ve got a long way to go.”