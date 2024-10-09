TORONTO — He's set a career high for receptions and is closing in on new rushing mark but Ka'Deem Carey's biggest accomplishment this season has been staying healthy.

The veteran running back has dressed for all 15 of the Toronto Argonauts regular-season games after injuries limited him to just nine contests last season with Calgary. His previous high for games played was 14 recorded in 2022 when he ran for 1,088 yards with the Stampeders.

Carey is currently third in CFL rushing with 966 yards and needs just 123 to establish a new career high. And if he runs for four more TDs, Carey would tie his previous single-season best of 10, also recorded in '22.

Carey, who'll turn 32 on Oct. 30, has already established single-season highs for catches (34) and receiving yards (337).

"Just staying healthy and having a healthy season is what I wanted to prove to myself," said Carey. "The numbers I knew would come along.

"I'm happy I'm here to show I could do it and I want to continue to keep doing it."

Carey said he has worked diligently to become a complete back.

"One day they said I couldn't block so I wanted to make sure I could do that," he said. "They said I couldn't catch so I went into the offseason to work on my hands and routes.

"It's great to hear I have more catches than I've ever had because I really focused on those small things and small achievements like that are a blessing."

The five-foot-nine, 209-pound Carey anchors a Toronto ground attack that's averaging a CFL-best 126.1 yards per game. But he hasn't done it alone.

Deonta McMahon (29 carries, 217 yards, 7.5-yard average) and Canadian Daniel Adeboboye (45 carries, 199 yards, 4.4-yard) both also figure in the Argos' rushing game, as have quarterbacks Chad Kelly (29 carries, 156 yards, 5.4-yard average) and Cameron Dukes (53 carries, 298 yards, 5.6-yard average).

Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie isn't surprised by Carey's play. He saw Carey up close and personal as Calgary's quarterback coach (2016-19).

"The great thing for us has been keeping him healthy," Dinwiddie said. "That's why we've been trying to get the other two guys involved so we can take a bit of the load off him.

"But it's kind of what we expected. I mean, he's healthy and playing good football."

Carey said hitting the 1,000-yard rushing plateau in his first season with a new team would be a nice accomplishment.

"That's what every back would love to do, it's always on their agenda," he said. "With this team, this offensive line, it would be special for both me and the offensive line.

'"I'll be honest, all of these numbers are news to me, I haven't really sized it all up. But being (almost) 32 and in a new spot, I honestly feel this program, this system, this offensive line all really just fit me and everything is just starting to come full circle and match up."

Carey credits his durability this season to Toronto's training staff and strength-and-conditioning coaches.

"Both are unbelievable," he said. "I'm just taking it all in.

"It's been more massages, hydration, yoga. I never took hot Epsom (salt) baths after yoga before, small things that keep me healthy during the season."

Carey has much more to play for than personal accomplishments. Toronto (8-7) is just one point behind second-place Ottawa (8-6-1) in the East Division with both teams having three regular-season games remaining, including a key matchup Oct. 19 at BMO Field.

Montreal (11-3-1) has clinched first in the East and home field for the division final Nov. 9. But the second-place finisher hosts the semifinal game Nov. 2.

Toronto visits Winnipeg (10-6 record) on Friday night. The Bombers have won eight straight and with a win or tie would clinch first in the West Division. The Argos are also just four points ahead of idle Hamilton (6-10) in the East Division but with a win or tie would eliminate the Tiger-Cats from playoff contention.

"Winnipeg is the No. 1 team right now," Carey said. "I'm really excited to play a hot team.

"That's a great defence with great tacklers out there. It's going to be a great one."

Ottawa visits Montreal on Monday before facing Toronto on five days rest.

Toronto and Ottawa finish their regular-season schedules Oct. 25. The Argos visit Edmonton while the Redblacks host Hamilton.

"I'm starting to look at the standings more than I am the personal (stuff)," Carey said. "We're real close to second place, it would be great to have a home playoff game.

"That would be my first home game in the playoffs ever so I'm really locked into trying to get a home (playoff) game in Toronto."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.