Steve Daniel and TSN's Farhan Lalji to enter Canadian Football Hall Of Fame

BC Lions’ historian Steve Daniel and TSN’s Farhan Lalji have been selected to for the 2024 Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction class in the media wing, the Canadian Football League announced on Friday.

They will be officially enshrined as part of the Football Reporters of Canada Grey Cup breakfast in Vancouver this November.

“You won’t find any greater three-down football enthusiasts in this province than Steve and Farhan,” said Lions’ co-general manager/director of football operations Neil McEvoy in a statement.

“Both of these individuals bring a unique and passionate dedication to their craft and the Canadian Football League is in a better place because of them.”

A fixture at TSN since 1997, Lalji’s passion and contribution to the game of football at the grassroots level in his home province have resulted in over 100 players moving up to the collegiate ranks. The award-winning sports reporter and Simon Fraser University alumnus was also instrumental in re-launching the New Westminster Hyacks program whom he coached to the BC High School Provincial Championship in 2017.

In addition to serving as the Vancouver Bureau Reporter for TSN, Lalji has worked on the BC Lions’ radio broadcasts as pre and post-game host during its time on TSN 1040. He has covered 21 Grey Cups, 15 Super Bowls and 11 College Football championships over his distinguished career.

In addition to being a mainstay as the CFL’s head statistician where he has established a new direction for team and player data, Daniel has been an integral piece to the Lions organization as team historian and head statistician since 2005. He joined the Lions after 11 seasons in a similar capacity with the NBA’s Vancouver/Memphis Grizzlies.

At the CFL level, Daniel leads the development of systems that report on the quality of Canadian Football in support of the Rules Committee, where he is a key member and contributor.