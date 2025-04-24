TORONTO - Stewart Johnston plans to ease into his new job as CFL commissioner.

Johnston held his introductory news conference Thursday morning at a Toronto hotel.

He succeeds Randy Ambrosie, who announced in October his intention to retire in 2025 once his successor was chosen.

Johnston had served as president of sports broadcaster TSN since 2010.

He told reporters his first priority as CFL commissioner will be to speak to league stakeholders and do a lot of listening.

Johnston does has the luxury of time to settle into the job as the CFL enters the '25 season with no major fires to put out.

Training camps open May 11 with the regular season kicking off June 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.