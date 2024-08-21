SURREY, N.D. — With his B.C. Lions slogging through a losing skid, Rick Campbell is keeping the CFL season in perspective.

Yes, the Lions have lost four games in a row. No, the return of Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke did not solve the team's pass problems. But there are still games to be played and B.C. still hovers near the top of the West Division standings.

“Am I happy about what’s going on right now? No. But part of my job is to see the big picture and we’re one point out of first place with eight games to go," Campbell, B.C.'s head coach and co-general manager, said after practice Wednesday.

"So there’s a lot of stuff there for the taking and we need to make sure we just do our part and improve, make sure we’ve got our hat in the ring, and go from there.”

The Lions (5-5) will look to turn the campaign around Saturday when they battle the Redblacks (6-2-1) in Ottawa.

Rourke will be back as B.C.'s starter after struggling in Sunday's 20-11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old connected on eight of his 25 pass attempts for 126 yards and was picked off twice as he played his first CFL game in nearly two years.

The QB was exceptional for the Lions in 2022, eventually earning the league's most outstanding Canadian award. He then moved to the NFL, bouncing between the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons before returning to B.C. earlier this month.

Coming back hasn't been seamless, Rourke admitted.

Every pass — whether it's in a practice or in a game — is important as he looks to get his timing down and build chemistry with the receiving corps midseason, he said.

“I think it's hard," Rourke said. "I think it's good knowing the offence, and having some reps with some of the guys. But it certainly has its challenges.”

The Lions know what Rourke is capable of, said receiver Alexander Hollins.

“It takes a quarterback a little time to get in that groove," he said. "So he’s working daily, and we’re working with him, and he’s gonna continue to get better and better.

"Once he gets back to being Nathan Rourke and we get the offence going, then we'll be fine.”

Rourke took over at starter for Vernon Adams Jr., who went down with a knee injury in B.C.'s 25-0 loss to Winnipeg on Aug. 1.

B.C.'s offence began to falter before Adams was sidelined.

The Lions started the season 5-1, amassing 2,203 total passing yards — an average of 367.2 per game — with 12 touchdowns across the stretch. Over the past four games, the team has put up 650 total passing yards — an average of 162.5 per game — and two TDs.

“Our pass game hasn’t been what it was before," Campbell said. "We actually do some good stuff on defence and special teams and we’ve been running the ball. (William) Stanback ran the ball for 100 yards (on Sunday). Usually the conversation with us is ‘How come you can’t run the ball better? Why are you throwing all the time?’

"We’ve just got to get our mojo back in the pass game. And when we do, we’ll be on the right side of the scoreboard in these games.”

B.C. could soon be spoiled for choice at quarterback.

Adams knee injury is not expected to keep the veteran quarterback out of the lineup long-term, and he got some throws in as the Lions practised in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.

Despite the progress, Adams won't travel to Ottawa for this week's matchup.

“We're not going to mess around with him, but he is definitely taking steps," Campbell said. "He even literally had a spring in his step, he wasn't just walking anymore, he was jogging and doing stuff (on Wednesday). And so I think it's coming quick.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.