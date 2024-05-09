Quarterback Chad Kelly, who is under suspension for violating the Canadian Football League's gender-based violence policy, was on the field Thursday at the Toronto Argonauts' rookie camp.

Kelly's appearance at the University of Guelph comes just two days after the CFL suspended its 2023 Most Outstanding Player Award winner for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the club for wrongful dismissal.

Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two pre-season games.

Argos general manager Mike “Pinball” Clemons told reporters Kelly's presence was within the conditions of the league's discipline.

Clemons said that should Kelly decide to appeal the suspension — and theoretically be allowed to play until an arbitration hearing — the Argos would make a decision at that time regarding any team-issued discipline.

"At this point we are following the league’s requirements to the letter, right? So, that’s actually a different conversation for a different day. But in this particular situation, we are very committed to making sure that we follow the league’s direction," Clemons said.

Kelly, 30, was on the field but not in equipment and appeared to be working with the Argos rookie quarterbacks.

“He was there but did not practice. So, he’s allowed to be out here, right? And the league has given him that permission, and we will follow the league’s direction with that," Clemons said.

Kelly was the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 mark.

But the Argos' campaign ended with a 38-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final.