Suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is expected to meet with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie Friday morning, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Lalji adds that, following the meeting, an update should be announced on Kelly's eligibility for a return. On bye this week, the Argonauts will return to practice Sunday.

The league announced upon suspending Kelly prior to the season that the 2023 Most Outstanding Player must satisfactorily complete mandated counselling sessions and pass an assessment by an independent expert to return following an investigation into a lawsuit filed by the team's former strength and conditioning coach.

The lawsuit alleged that Kelly made repeated unwanted romantic advances that escalated into threatening language. The lawsuit was eventually settled through mediation.

"Mr. Kelly's suspension is the direct result of his behaviour," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said at the time. "The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this."

Kelly was also suspended a minimum of nine regular-season games as part of the ban.

A native of Buffalo and the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly, the 30-year-old Kelly signed a three-year, $1.865 million extension with the Argos last fall to make him the highest-paid player in the league.

In 2023, the Ole Miss product threw for 4,123 yards on 270-for-394 passing with 23 touchdowns to earn the league's top individual prize.

After a 16-2 regular season, the defending Grey Cup champion Argos fell, 38-17, in the Eastern Final to eventual champions, the Montreal Alouettes.

The Argonauts have gone 5-4 without Kelly this season, with Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle both seeing starts.