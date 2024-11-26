It took some time, but Calgary Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson got his man.

The former CFL quarterback has liked Vernon Adams Jr. for years, and on Tuesday he acquired the star pivot from the BC Lions (along with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, plus the Lions’ third-round pick in 2026) in exchange for the ninth and 29th overall selections in 2025 and Calgary’s second-round pick in 2026.

“I’ve known him since 2014,” Dickenson said after the deal was announced. “I did want to work with him for a long time now. I just like what he’s about, like what he’s done…We feel we’ve got a winner and a guy we really wanted.”

For his CFL career, the Pasadena, Calif., native has thrown for 16,190 yards and 96 touchdowns and rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 majors. Adams has a career record of 38-22 as a starter.

Calgary is coming off a 5-12-1 campaign and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Stamps struggled offensively and were near the bottom of the league in several passing categories. The club let go of special teams coordinator Mark Killam and defensive coordinator Brent Monson earlier this off-season.

“I am super excited to be a Stampeder,” Adams said in a statement, noting that he will be reunited with Beau Baldwin, his head coach at Eastern Washington, who is now the Stamps’ quarterbacks coach.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Dave and an organization like Calgary – so much rich history and culture. I’m pumped I get to link back up with Beau Baldwin as well. I’m ready to get to work.”

Adams, 31, has suited up in 111 games for BC, the Montreal Alouettes, and Saskatchewan Roughriders, and started last season on a tear with the Lions. He was a frontrunner for Most Outstanding Player before Player before he injured his knee on Aug. 1. He was then replaced by Nathan Rourke, who returned from a stint in the NFL. Adams ended the campaign with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while starting in the West Semi-Final for the Lions.

Dickenson said that the Stamps will change their approach on offence with Adams, who can extend plays outside the pocket and run more than pending free agent Jake Maier, Calgary’s starting quarterback for most of the past three seasons.

“He can run. He’s slippery. He throws the ball downfield with great accuracy,” Dickenson said of Adams. “We’ve had more of a pocket guy [in the past], a guy that can make all the throws, but maybe not a guy that’s moving around and making the plays on the run.”

Dickenson said he believes Adams will be open to restructuring his contract to help the team shore up in other positions.

Adams is reportedly scheduled to make around $500,000 in 2025 and 2026. The acquisition may signal a shift in philosophy for the Stamps, who have long preferred to develop their own players at skill positions instead of trading for them or signing veterans in free agency.

“We’ve in the past maybe had the ‘next guy up’ mantra, meaning we’ve had a guy in-house we felt could be a really good football player,” Dickenson said. “We didn’t necessarily feel like we didn’t have good players [this season], but it was time to go after a guy we think can make a major difference…we just felt like we needed a different quarterback, a different style.”

The Stamps still have work to do as they look to return to the playoffs next season.

They have several notable free agents, including starting running back Dedrick Mills, receiver Jalen Philpot, and kicker Rene Paredes. Dickenson admitted that attracting free agents has been challenging as the losses have mounted. Calgary won just six games in 2023 and haven’t won a playoff game since hosting the Grey Cup in 2018.

“I do think we treat our guys excellent,” he said. “I think for the guys that are here…we treat them with respect. We give them what we need. We understand that we have some limitations in certain areas, but we don’t make excuses. We show up ready to work…people want to be in organizations that win, and that’s why it was easier in the past few years to keep our guys.

“We went south in that, so it’s our job to turn the tide and get back to winning and try to find ways to keep our players and find new talent as well.”