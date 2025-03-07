Wilson, who helped Stampeders win 1971 Grey Cup, dead at 83
CALGARY - Terry Wilson, who played nine seasons in the CFL and helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 1971 Grey Cup, has died.
The Stampeders said in a release that Wilson died Wednesday after a long illness. He was 83.
Wilson joined the Stampeders in 1968 after four years with Edmonton and played 76 regular-season contests for Calgary.
He had 16 interceptions as a member of the Stampeders including a team-leading seven picks in 1970.
He was a key contributor to the Stampeders' 1971 championship with an interception in the first game of the best-of-three West final with Saskatchewan and three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass knockdown in the Grey Cup victory over Toronto.
Born in Montreal and raised in San Francisco, Wilson played as a defensive end, defensive back and a halfback over his career.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.