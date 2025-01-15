The idea of hitting the free-agent market isn't a concerning one for veteran Ellis

Avery Ellis has been down this road before.

The veteran American defensive lineman is slated to become a CFL free agent Feb. 11. Ellis, 30, would like to remain with the Montreal Alouettes, but if that's not possible he'll have done the necessary homework to find his best landing spot for the 2025 campaign.

"Many times in my career I've signed these one- to two-year contracts where I know I'm going to be a free agent," Ellis said. "This area of my life is very familiar to me.

"I always prepare properly or take the proper steps to protect myself and also make sure I have the best ability to play this game the best way I can."

The six-foot-two, 250-pound Ellis registered 17 tackles, five special-teams tackles and two sacks last season for Montreal. He originally signed with the Alouettes before the '22 season and appeared in nine games before being dealt to Edmonton.

After being released by Edmonton before the '23 campaign, Ellis re-signed with Montreal and was part of its Grey Cup-winning squad. On Tuesday, Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said Ellis remains on the club's radar this off-season.

"He is," Maciocia said during a CFL zoom call. "We'd like to have them all (Als pending free agents) back if we can make it fit … there's something to be said for keeping your nucleus and foundation in place knowing full well you can't possibly keep everyone.

"A guy like Avery Ellis or any of the ones who've been in the program for two years, if there's a way to keep them we will. But those are decisions that are going to be rendered as we get a bit closer to Feb. 11."

Ellis began his CFL career with Ottawa (2017-19, 2021) and last year was named to the Redblacks' all-decade team. Over four seasons, the former Temple star had 129 tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ellis has appeared in 97 career CFL regular-season games, amassing 189 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, 28 sacks and three forced fumbles.

"Avery is a very humble and respectful person and someone who I know will have continued success moving forward," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Ellis's Florida-based agent. "On the football field, he's dependable, versatile and smart, the kind of player many teams covet.

"I'd expect in free agency that Avery would draw interest."

But Ellis, a New Jersey native, already has a plan regarding life after football. He's a private chef, having prepared dinner parties for teammates, clients and supper clubs while also providing meal preparations on social media.

"Cooking is something I've been doing since college," Ellis said. "And to be honest one (football) feeds into the other (cooking).

"If I can eat properly and eat good food I feel I can play my best. Football is still my No. 1 passion … however cooking is a strong No. 2."

Many football evaluators look differently at players once they turn 30, figuring the combination of age and wear and tear can/will affect productivity. But with seven CFL seasons under his belt, Ellis feels he's at a point now where he can play both smart and fast.

"If you look around the league at some of the defensive ends and when they have their best years, it happens when you'd typically consider them to be old," Ellis said. "I think the position of defensive end comes with the knowledge of the game.

"When you're young you kind of play with raw athleticism, which helps you to make plays. But as you get older, you tend to understand more about protections, quarterback sets and at least where to be at the right time: You know how to put yourself into those positions due to your experience."

And for Ellis, football remains fun.

"There's no other feeling, at least for me, like putting on a helmet and pads, being around your teammates," he said. "But also that game-day feeling where you make a play and hear the crowd roar knowing it's because of something you've done.

"Or sitting on the sideline and being able to motivate and lead other men to a victory that makes everyone feel satisfied. I've always told myself I want to play this game as long as I can and that feeling has yet to dwindle in any way. I guess in the words of Drake, once I've stopped having fun with it, I'll be done with it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.